9 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.
1. Advocate Health, based in Charlotte, N.C., seeks a vice president of IT applications for revenue cycle in Milwaukee.
2. Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, based in New York City, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
3. Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, based in Baton Rouge, La., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
4. Mercy, based in Chesterfield, Mo., seeks a vice president of revenue integrity and reimbursement.
5. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a vice president of medical group revenue cycle.
6. Sinai Chicago seeks a senior vice president, chief revenue officer.
7. St. Luke's Hospital, based in Kansas City, Mo., seeks a network vice president of revenue cycle in Chesterfield, Mo.
8. University of Miami Health seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
9. Washington Regional Medical Center, based in Fayetteville, Ark., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.