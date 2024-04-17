9 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Advocate Health, based in Charlotte, N.C., seeks a vice president of IT applications for revenue cycle in Milwaukee.

2. Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, based in New York City, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

3. Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, based in Baton Rouge, La., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

4. Mercy, based in Chesterfield, Mo., seeks a vice president of revenue integrity and reimbursement.

5. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a vice president of medical group revenue cycle.

6. Sinai Chicago seeks a senior vice president, chief revenue officer.

7. St. Luke's Hospital, based in Kansas City, Mo., seeks a network vice president of revenue cycle in Chesterfield, Mo.

8. University of Miami Health seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

9. Washington Regional Medical Center, based in Fayetteville, Ark., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.