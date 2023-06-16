6 latest healthcare bankruptcies

From reimbursement challenges to declining patient volumes and a turbulent economic climate many factors cause hospitals and healthcare companies to file for bankruptcy:

Below are six hospitals and healthcare companies that filed for bankruptcy so far this year:

1. Mass.-based Compass Medical Group filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in June, less than one week after it abruptly closed and discontinued services to about 70,000 patients. The bankruptcy filing comes after a class-action suit was filed against Compass, which includes more than 70 providers and six clinic locations. The filing claims that Compass will have no money to pay unsecured creditors after administrative expenses are paid.

2. GenesisCare, a cancer and cardiac care provider, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June. GenesisCare has 5,500 employees and operates in several countries including Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. However, as part of its restructuring process, the company is exploring the separation of its U.S. business from its businesses in Australia, Spain and the U.K., creating two platforms. The next hearing related to its bankruptcy filing is set for June 27.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare, a physician staffing firm, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May. Envision has entered into a restructuring support agreement with key stakeholders supported by more than 60 percent of the company's $7.7 billion in debt obligations. All of the company's debt — excluding a revolving credit facility for working capital — will be equitized or cancelled, deleveraging about $5.6 billion. Pending court approval, Envision will use cash generated by operations to fund expenses, including supplier obligations and employee wages, salaries and benefits during the restructuring process.

4. San Benito Health Care District, the board overseeing Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, voted May 22 to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy. The hospital said it will remain open and operational "while leadership looks for a strategic partner or buyer."

5. Montebello, Calif.-based Beverly Hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy April 19. The hospital secured $13 million in financing to keep operating as it looked for a buyer. Hospital officials said rising costs outpacing government reimbursement rates were to blame for the situation. Beverly has unsuccessfully attempted to merge with three health systems.

6. Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy March 10. The hospital officially closed at midnight Dec. 30, after Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's plan to buy the hospital fell through. Trinity already owns and operates Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, Calif. Madera Community leaders had hoped to avoid bankruptcy and explored a number of options, including looking for another organization to take over operations. But without a buyer lined up, the hospital proceeded with the bankruptcy filing.