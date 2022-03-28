6 health systems with strong finances

Here are six health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports.

1. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a leading market share and a favorable payer mix, Fitch said. The health system's broad operating platform and strategic capital investments should enable it to return to stronger operating results, the credit rating agency said.

2. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The credit rating agency said Mayo Clinic's strong market position and patient demand will drive favorable financial results. The health system "will continue to leverage its excellent reputation and patient demand to continue generating favorable operating performance while maintaining strong balance sheet ratios," Moody's said.

3. Methodist Health System has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The Dallas-based system has strong operating performance, and investments in facilities have allowed it to continue to capture more market share in the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area, Moody's said. The credit rating agency said it expects Methodist Health System's strong operating performance and favorable liquidity to continue.

4. Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a leading statewide market share, strong revenue growth and a healthy balance sheet, Moody's said. The credit rating agency said it expects Presbyterian Healthcare Services' operations to continue to improve and its balance sheet and debt metrics to remain strong.

5. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has extensive clinical reach in a competitive market and its financial profile is improving, Fitch said. The health system's EBITDA margins rebounded in fiscal year 2021 and are expected to remain strong going forward, the crediting rating agency said.

6. University of Chicago Medical Center has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The credit rating agency said it expects University of Chicago Medical Center's capital-related ratios to remain strong, in part because of its broad reach of high-acuity services.