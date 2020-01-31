5 latest CMS proposals, policy changes

January was a busy month for CMS. Here are five changes the agency announced or proposed this month that affect health insurance coverage:

1. CMS releases Proposed 2021 Payment Notice: 4 things to know

CMS published its proposed annual Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters Rule for 2021 that updates regulations and financial standards for health insurers.

2. CMS to allow Medicaid funding caps: 5 things to know

An optional program is now available for states seeking greater flexibility over their Medicaid programs, CMS said Jan. 30. But with more flexibility would come an annual cap in federal funding.

3. CMS proposes risk adjustment updates to Medicare Advantage: 5 things to know

CMS released its first round of proposed updates to Medicare Part C and Part D payment policies Jan. 6.

4. Medicare expands coverage for cancer DNA sequencing

CMS expanded coverage of DNA sequencing for patients with inherited ovarian or breast cancers, the agency said Jan. 27.

5. Medicare to cover acupuncture for chronic low back pain

As part of CMS' efforts to address the opioid crisis, the agency announced Jan. 21 that Medicare will cover acupuncture for people with chronic low back pain.

