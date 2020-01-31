CMS releases Proposed 2021 Payment Notice: 4 things to know

CMS published its proposed annual Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters Rule for 2021 that updates regulations and financial standards for health insurers.

1. The Proposed 2021 Payment Notice would maintain the user fee rate payers on the ACA health insurance exchanges are charged. The agency is requesting comment on whether to decrease the user fee, saying reductions in the fee would be passed onto consumers through lower premiums.



2. The proposed rule would also amend periodic data matching standards to ensure premium subsidies are awarded to only eligible enrollees and not those who are deceased or dually eligible for Medicare.



3. States would be required to let CMS know each year of any state-required benefit mandates that require states to pay certain costs under the ACA.



4. CMS seeks comment on new automatic re-enrollment processes for enrollees who pay $0 for health insurance after getting a premium subsidy that aim to reduce incorrect payments. Under the rule, enrollees who pay $0 for a plan after subsidies would be required to update their application during open enrollment, or see their subsidies canceled or lowered.



To view the full proposed rule, click here.



