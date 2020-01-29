HCSC to lay off 400 employees

Health Care Service Corp., the Chicago-based parent of five Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, will shed about 400 mid-management positions, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

An HCSC spokesperson told the newspaper that the elimination will "reduce organizational redundancy and improve decision-making efficiency." The change will best situate the company for a rapidly changing healthcare sector and better serve its customers, the spokesperson said.



HCSC has roughly 24,000 employees, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Plans are in place to add roughly 1,000 new jobs to service customers and providers, as well as expand the company's technology and digital capabilities.



