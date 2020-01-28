Medicare expands coverage for cancer DNA sequencing

CMS expanded coverage of DNA sequencing for patients with inherited ovarian or breast cancers, the agency said Jan. 27.

The expansion will allow more Medicare patients access to Next Generation Sequencing to reduce mortality and improve health outcomes for inherited cancers. Genetic testing can help patients and their providers better understand what treatments or clinical trials would work best for their cancer cells.



Medicare first started covering laboratory tests using NGS in March 2018 for specific patients with advanced cancer.



