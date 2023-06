29 health systems ranked by operating margins

The median year-to-date operating margin index for hospitals improved slightly in April to 0 percent. While recent reports show signs of improving margins, they remain far below historical norms, and inflation and workforce expenses continue to challenge hospitals' bottom lines.

"Hospital and health system leaders must figure out how to navigate the new financial reality and begin to take action," Erik Swanson, senior vice president of data and analytics with Kaufman Hall, said in a May 31 report. "In the face of operating margins that may never fully recover and inflated expenses, developing and executing a strategic path forward to a future that is financially sustainable is crucial."

Here are 29 health systems ranked by their operating margins in the first quarter:

1. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Revenue: $5.02 billion

Expenses: $4.48 billion

Operating income/loss: $603 million

Operating margin: 12 percent

2. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Revenue: $15.59 billion

Expenses: $13.67 billion

Operating income/loss: $1.54 billion

Operating margin: 9.9 percent

3. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

Revenue: $3.108 billion

Expenses: $3.111 billion

Operating income/loss: $210 million

Operating margin: 6.7 percent

4. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

Revenue: $1.72 billion

Expenses: $1.67 billion

Operating income/loss: $59.5 million

Operating margin: 3.5 percent

5. Banner Health (Phoenix)

Revenue: $3.51 billion

Expenses: $3.38 billion

Operating income/loss: $128 million

Operating margin: 3.6 percent

6. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Revenue: $4.27 billion

Expenses: $4.12 billion

Operating income/loss: $149 million

Operating margin: 3.5 percent

7. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

Revenue: $3.99 billion

Expenses: $3.70 billion

Operating income/loss: $104 million

Operating margin: 2.6 percent

8. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

Revenue: $3.82 billion

Expenses: $3.74 billion

Operating income/loss: $88 million

Operating margin: 2.3 percent

9. IU Health (Indianapolis)

Revenue: $2.08 billion

Expenses: $2.04 billion

Operating income/loss: $45.1 million

Operating margin: 2.1 percent

10. Trinity Health (Livona, Mich.)

*Data is for nine-month period

Revenue: $15.95 billion

Expenses: $16.21 billion

Operating income/loss: ($283.5 million)

Operating margin: 1.8 percent

11. Montefiore (New York City)

Revenue: $1.91 billion

Expenses: $1.88 billion

Operating income/loss: $32 million

Operating margin: 1.7 percent

12. UPMC (Pittsburgh)

Revenue: $6.9 billion

Expenses: $6.8 billion

Operating income/loss: $100.4 million

Operating margin: 1.5 percent

13. ThedaCare (Appleton, Wis.)

Revenue: $306.4 million

Expenses: $302.8 million

Operating income/loss: $3.6 million

Operating margin: 1.2 percent

14. Cleveland Clinic



Revenue: $3.51 billion

Expenses: $3.28 billion

Operating income/loss: $32.3 million

Operating margin: 0.9 percent

15. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

Revenue: $25.2 billion

Expenses: $25 billion

Operating income/loss: $233 million

Operating margin: 0.9 percent

16. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Revenue: $7.54 billion

Expenses: $7.53 billion

Operating income/loss: $10.4 million

Operating margin: 0.1 percent

17. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Revenue: $3.47 billion

Expenses: $3.19 billion

Operating income/loss: $278,700

Operating margin: 0 percent

18. MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)

Revenue: $1.928 billion

Expenses: $1.927 billion

Operating income/loss: $400,000

Operating margin: 0 percent

19. Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)

Revenue: $1.84 billion

Expenses: $1.88 billion

Operating income/loss: ($36,068)

Operating margin: 0 percent

20. Mass General Brigham

Revenue: $4.5 billion

Expenses: $4.5 billion

Operating income/loss: ($6 million)

Operating margin: (0.1 percent)

21. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Revenue: $1.939 billion

Expenses: $1.954 billion

Operating income/loss: ($15.18 million)

Operating margin: (0.8 percent)

22. Scripps Health

Revenue: $1.01 billion

Expenses: $1.03 billion

Operating income/loss: ($22.2 million)

Operating margin: (2.2 percent)

23. UnityPoint Health

Revenue: $1.09 billion

Expenses: $1.12 billion

Operating income/loss: ($29.03 million)

Operating margin: (2.7 percent)

24. SSM Health (St. Louis)

Revenue: $2.46 billion

Expenses: $2.53 billion

Operating income/loss: ($68.4 million)

Operating margin: (2.8 percent)

25. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic

Revenue: $779.7 million

Expenses: $812.3 million

Operating income/loss: (32.6 million)

Operating margin: (4.2 percent)

26. Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Revenue: $6.8 billion

Expenses: $7.145 billion

Operating income/loss: ($345 million)

Operating margin: (5.1 percent)

27. MultiCare (Tacoma, Wash.)

Revenue: $1.16 billion

Expenses: $1.22 billion

Operating income/loss: ($59.9 million)

Operating margin: (5.2 percent)

28. CommonSpirit (Chicago)

Revenue: $8.3 billion

Expenses: $8.9 billion

Operating income/loss: ($658 million)

Operating margin: (8 percent)

29. Ascension (St. Louis)

Revenue: $6.94 billion

Expenses: $7.62 billion

Operating income/loss: ($1.36 billion)

Operating margin: (19.6 percent)