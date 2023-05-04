Sutter Health $88M Q1 operating income builds on $278M profit in 2022

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health reported $88 million in operating income for the first quarter of 2023 on revenues of $3.8 billion.

Such figures compared with $95 million operating income on $3.6 billion of revenues in the same period last year.

The positive first-quarter operating income figure builds on a 2022 operating income of $278 million. Overall income for the first quarter totaled $220 million compared with a $166 million loss in the same period in 2022.

Sutter Health, which is undergoing some executive management changes, employs 51,000 people and operates 282 care facilities.