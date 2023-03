Sacramento-based Sutter Health reported an operating gain of $278 million in 2022 as expenses were largely on a par with 2021.

That figure compared with a $199 million gain in 2021. Revenue in 2022 totaled $14.8 billion for the 24-hospital system.

Overall expenses were up 3.3 percent from 2021, but salaries and benefits fell 1.7 percent to total $6.5 billion.

Sutter Health employs 51,000 people and has a total of 282 facilities.