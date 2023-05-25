UPMC operating profit doubles to $100M in Q1

Pittsburgh-based UPMC's operating income hit $100.4 million in the first quarter — up from $50.4 million in the prior year period — due to increased patient volumes, the growth of its insurance division and equity earnings in its investment in CarepathRx.

UPMC said quarterly results were partially offset by reduced pandemic-related funding and increased labor costs. First-quarter revenue increased 12 percent year over year to $6.9 billion and expenses rose 11 percent to $6.8 billion.

Year over year, UPMC's admissions and observations increased 6 percent, while its health plan grew by almost 500,000 members to 4.5 million. UPMC attributed the 12 percent jump to the expansion of its behavioral health and Medicaid programs in eastern Pennsylvania.

"While meeting strong patient preference for care to be provided more conveniently in ambulatory settings closer to home, UPMC's outpatient revenue increased 9 percent compared to a year ago," CFO Edward Karlovich said in a May 25 news release."Our patient volumes continue to shift from inpatient to outpatient settings."

After including the performance of its investment portfolio and other nonoperating items, the 40-hospital system reported an overall gain of $187.3 million, compared with a loss of $226.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.