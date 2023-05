San Diego-based Scripps Health has reported an operating loss of $22.2 million on revenue of just over $1 billion for the first three months of the year.

Those figures compared with a loss of $13.6 million in the same period last year on lower revenues. Overall expenses increased 13.1 percent in the first quarter.

Better investment returns helped drive the five-hospital system to an overall net income of $122 million in contrast to a $204.6 million loss in the same period in 2022.