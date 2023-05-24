UnityPoint reports operating loss ahead of Presbyterian merger

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, which is due to combine with Presbyterian Health Services later this year, saw its operating loss total $29 million in the first quarter. That loss followed a $52.2 million loss in the same period last year.

The system, which operates 20 hospitals in its home state as well as Wisconsin and Illinois, and 19 community network hospitals, reported revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, up from the previous year, while expenses rose just 1 percent.

Overall income totaled $69.9 million versus a net loss of $140.4 million last year.

UnityPoint Health said in the filing it aims to complete the merger with Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Health, which would add nine hospitals, in "mid-to-late 2023."