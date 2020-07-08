20 healthcare companies that gave back their PPP loans

Twenty healthcare companies returned more than $61 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans they received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to KAKE, which cited data from COVID Stimulus Watch.

Congress originally allocated $349 billion in PPP loans to help small businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the initial funds ran out in less than two weeks, Congress added an additional $310 billion.

The Small Business Association and the Treasury Department issued dozens of guidelines after the loans were distributed, including that borrowers must show that their loan request was necessary, and announced that loans over $2 million would be reviewed.

Faced with the changing guidelines and the possibility of an audit, many companies decided to return the loans.

Below are 20 healthcare companies that gave back their PPP loans, according to KAKE. They're listed by the size of loans received.

1. MiMedx Group: $10 million

2. WAVE Life Sciences: $7.2 million

3. Harvard Bioscience: $6.1 million

4. ADMA Biologics: $5.4 million

5. Aquestive Therapeutics: $4.8 million

6. OptiNose: $4.4 million

7. Xeris Pharmaceuticals: $4.2 million

8. Neos Therapeutics: $3.6 million

9. Chembio Diagnostics: $3 million

10. TransMedics Group: $2.2 million

11. BioLife Solutions: $2.2 million

12. Durect: $2 million

13. CHF Solutions: $1.7 million

14. CytoSorbents: $1.4 million

15. Motus GI Holdings: $780,942

16. Windtree Therapeutics: $546,600

17. BioXcel Therapeutics: $537,000

18. Soleno Therapeutics: $350,445

19. Helius Medical Technologies: $323,000

20. Enochian BioSciences (Los Angeles): $272,700

More articles on healthcare finance:

Quorum exits bankruptcy, names new CEO

6 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

Elective surgery pause in Texas is bad credit news for hospital operators

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.