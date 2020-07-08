20 healthcare companies that gave back their PPP loans

Twenty healthcare companies returned more than $61 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans they received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to KAKE, which cited data from COVID Stimulus Watch

Congress originally allocated $349 billion in PPP loans to help small businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the initial funds ran out in less than two weeks, Congress added an additional $310 billion. 

The Small Business Association and the Treasury Department issued dozens of guidelines after the loans were distributed, including that borrowers must show that their loan request was necessary, and announced that loans over $2 million would be reviewed. 

Faced with the changing guidelines and the possibility of an audit, many companies decided to return the loans. 

Below are 20 healthcare companies that gave back their PPP loans, according to KAKE.  They're listed by the size of loans received. 

1. MiMedx Group: $10 million 

2. WAVE Life Sciences: $7.2 million 

3. Harvard Bioscience: $6.1 million 

4. ADMA Biologics: $5.4 million 

5. Aquestive Therapeutics: $4.8 million 

6. OptiNose: $4.4 million 

7. Xeris Pharmaceuticals: $4.2 million 

8. Neos Therapeutics: $3.6 million 

9. Chembio Diagnostics: $3 million 

10. TransMedics Group: $2.2 million 

11. BioLife Solutions: $2.2 million 

12. Durect: $2 million 

13. CHF Solutions: $1.7 million 

14. CytoSorbents: $1.4 million 

15. Motus GI Holdings: $780,942 

16. Windtree Therapeutics: $546,600 

17. BioXcel Therapeutics: $537,000 

18. Soleno Therapeutics: $350,445 

19. Helius Medical Technologies: $323,000 

20. Enochian BioSciences (Los Angeles): $272,700 

