2 Pennsylvania residency programs closing

Upland, Pa.-based Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Philadelphia-based Jefferson Einstein Hospital both announced closures to their residency programs this week.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center was notified by the ACGME that accreditation for its surgical residency program, which had 15 filled resident positions, had been withdrawn "under special circumstances" and that it needed to close by Jan. 12.

Under the ACGME policies and procedures list, its review committee can remove a sponsoring institution or program's accreditation for "a catastrophic loss of resources, including faculty members, facilities, or funding" or "egregious non-compliance with accreditation requirements."

Tony Esposito, CEO of Upland-based Crozer Health, told Becker's they are working with ACGME and waiting on additional information.

Jefferson Einstein Hospital, part of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, will also be shutting down its pediatric residency program over a two-year phased closure due to changing community medical needs.

While there will be no new class this year, enrolled residents will be able to complete the three-year program.

"We consistently examine all opportunities to continually improve health care delivery in the communities we serve," the system said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We remain committed to caring for the outpatient pediatric patients in our community and will continue to provide inpatient services in the perinatal newborn unit and neonatal intensive care unit at Jefferson Einstein Hospital."