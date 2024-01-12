Jefferson hospital to close residency program

Jefferson Einstein Hospital in Philadelphia is implementing a two-year phased closure of its pediatric residency program, according to a Jan. 11 statement provided to Becker's.

Residents currently enrolled will be able to complete the three-year program, but there will be no new class this year.

Jefferson Health, the hospital's operator, said the decision was made in response to "the changing medical needs of our communities."

"We consistently examine all opportunities to continually improve health care delivery in the communities we serve," the system said in the statement. "We remain committed to caring for the outpatient pediatric patients in our community and will continue to provide inpatient services in the perinatal newborn unit and neonatal intensive care unit at Jefferson Einstein Hospital."

Jefferson Einstein Hospital came under Jefferson's umbrella after the health system merged with Einstein Healthcare Network in October 2021.

Earlier this week, Upland, Pa.-based Crozer-Chester Medical Center's surgical residency program's lost its accreditation, with the program needing to close by Jan. 12. Accreditation for the program — which had 15 filled resident positions — was withdrawn "under special circumstances," according to a note on the ACGME's website.