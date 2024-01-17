15 emerging RCM vendors, per KLAS

Andrew Cass -

KLAS named 15 revenue cycle and operations companies among its emerging healthcare IT vendors for 2024. 

KLAS asked payer and provider organizations it interviewed to share the most "innovative or potentially disruptive" vendors they have seen or heard about recently, according to the report. The report is based on feedback from 52 healthcare professionals as well as data from KLAS' website analytics. 

The companies named are vendors that were founded in 2013 or later and are not currently measured by KLAS. 

Here are the 15 emerging revenue cycle and operations, in alphabetical order:

  1. Akasa
  2. Axuall
  3. Cloverhound
  4. Edgility
  5. Eightfold
  6. Fathom
  7. Glidian
  8. LucidAct Health
  9. Meduit
  10. Pronto Computing
  11. Rhyme
  12. Rivet
  13. SurgLogs
  14. Wave HDC
  15. ZulaFly

