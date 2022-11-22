11 hospital, health system sales in the works

Consolidation continues across the healthcare industry with many hospitals and health systems looking to complete planned acquisitions or sales by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Here are 11 planned hospital or health system sales that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on in the last month:

1. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health plans to sell Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia to Temple University Health System for $28 million. The news comes less than a year after the health system closed two other hospitals: Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa., and Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa.

Tower Health plans to rebuild around its flagship Reading Hospital and the two other hospitals it acquired for $423 million from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems: Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital. It also owns St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia in a joint venture with Drexel University.

2. As of Nov. 14, potential buyers can submit offers for Singing River Health System, a three-hospital system with locations in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport, Miss.

Supervisors from Jackson County — which owns the health systems — gave the green light for proposals to sell Singing River Health System. Potential buyers have until March 10 to submit their bids.

3-5. New Orleans-based LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane University hospitals — New Orleans-based Tulane Medical Center; Covington, La.-based Lakeview Regional Medical Center; and Metairie, La.-based Tulane Lakeside Hospital — from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

LCMC Health will purchase the three hospitals for $150 million, expanding its portfolio to nine hospitals in the New Orleans area. The two parties hope to finalize the deal by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

6-8. Peoria, Ill.-based UnityPoint Health - Central Illinois and Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health plans to spin off three Illinois hospitals to Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health.

The transaction results in Carle Health taking over as the parent organization of UnityPoint Health - Central Illinois, which includes Peoria-based Methodist and Procter, and Pekin (Ill.) Hospitals and affiliated clinics, Peoria-based UnityPlace and Methodist College.

An April 1 closing date is anticipated, pending all regulatory approvals.

9. Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, Texas, has entered into an agreement to become part of San Antionio-based Methodist Healthcare System.

Hill Country Memorial has 15 locations, including a hospital, an urgent care clinic, and primary and specialty care offices. Methodist Healthcare — a 50-50 co-ownership between HCA Healthcare and Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas — has more than 30 facilities, including eight hospitals and nine freestanding emergency departments.

The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2023.

10. Orlando (Fla.) Health plans to acquire Sabanera Health Dorado, an acute care hospital in Puerto Rico.

The hospital will change its name to Doctors’ Center Hospital-Orlando Health Dorado, according to Orlando Health, which will team up with four additional hospitals operated by the Doctors' Center Hospital team. The operation of all five hospitals will remain with the Doctors' Center Hospital group.

11. Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System and Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial reached an acquisition agreement, according to an Oct. 21 news release shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

Terms of the agreement include Memorial becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiCare, MultiCare investing in new programs, installing an integrated electronic health record, and providing a sustainable future for Yakima's only hospital. The transaction is subject to routine regulatory approval and closing conditions.