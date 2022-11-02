Tower Health to sell Chestnut Hill Hospital for $28M

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has for the first time revealed a selling price for its Chestnut Hill Hospital site in Philadelphia, according to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The financially strapped group plans to sell the teaching hospital for $28 million, the Nov. 2 report says.

Tower Health plans to sell the hospital to Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System, which is partnering with Meadowbrook, Pa.-based Redeemer Health and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in the purchase. Temple will manage the 148-bed facility, which had 827 employees in August, according to the report.

The $28 million in cash from the sale would add five days to Tower's cash reserves, the report said. Another five days of cash reserves would be added from the sale through eliminating losses at the Chestnut Hill location, currently amounting to $11.1 million through August.

Tower Health operates six acute care hospitals and 230 locations overall, serving 2.5 million people.