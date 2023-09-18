100 hospital financial benchmarks | 2023

Hospitals had a challenging financial year in 2022 as expenses skyrocketed without a similar lift in revenue and reimbursement. But there are signs of improvement through the first half of 2023.

Below are hospital financial benchmarks based on reports from ratings firms including Moody's Investment Services, S&P 500, and Fitch. The data also includes information gathered by Kaiser Family Foundation and Kaufman Hall, based on the most recent reports available.

Key ratios

Source: Moody's Investors Service, "Medians - Operating performance weakens as tough expense environment persists." The report was released Sept. 7, 2023 and includes data from freestanding hospitals, single-state and multistate healthcare systems for the 2022 fiscal year.

1. Operating margin: -0.3 percent

2. Excess margin: 2.4 percent

3. Operating cash flow margin: 4.9 percent

4. Return on assets: 1.7 percent

5. Three-year operating revenue CAGR: 6.5 percent

6. Three-year operating expense CAGR: 7.7 percent

7. Cash on hand: 205.6 days

8. Annual operating revenue growth rate:

9. Annual operating expense growth rate:

10. Total debt-to-capitalization: 31.9 percent

11. Total debt-to-operating revenue: 31 percent

12. Current ratio: 1.7x

13. Cushion ratio: 24.9x

14. Annual debt service coverage: 4.0x

15. Maximum annual debt service coverage: 3.6x

16. Total debt-to-cash flow: 3.6x

17. Capital spending ratio: 1.1x

Revenue cycle

18. Accounts receivable: 48 days

19. Average payment period: 69.4 days

20. Average age of plant: 12.7 years

21. Total Medicare: 47.1 percent

22. Total Medicaid: 16.6 percent

23. Total Commercial: 31.5 percent

24. Self-pay and other: 5 percent

25. Excess of revenue over expenses: $32.6 million

Revenue and expenses

Source: Kaufman Hall Hospital Flash Report August 2023, numbers represent growth from the first seven months of 2022 compared to the first seven months of 2023.

26. Inpatient revenue per calendar day: 4 percent

27. Outpatient revenue per calendar day: 12 percent

28. Inpatient / Outpatient Adjustment Factor: 4 percent

29. Total expenses per calendar day: 3 percent

30. Labor expenses per calendar day: flat

31. Non-labor expenses per calendar day: 6 percent

32. Supply expenses per calendar day: 6 percent

33. Average length of stay: -4 percent

34. ED visits per calendar day: 4 percent

Source: S&P Global Ratings "U.S. Not-For-Profit Health Care System Median Financial Ratios - 2022," the most recent data available.

35. Net patient revenue: $3.1 billion

36. Total operating revenue: $3.6 billion

37. Total operating expenses: $3.6 billion

38. Operating income: -$12 million

39. Operating margin: -0.4 percent

40. EBIDA margin: 6.1 percent

41. Average age of plant: 11.9 years

42. Total long-term debt: $1.2 billion

43. Salaries and benefits / net patient revenue: 60.4 percent

44. Nonoperating revenue / total revenue: 1.5 percent

45. Cushion ratio: 25.6x

46. Days in accounts receivable: 47.4 days

47. Cash flow / total liabilities: 8.8 percent

AA+ rating

48. Operating revenue: $5.4 billion

49. Net patient revenue: $5.2 billion

50. Operating income: $115.4 million

51. Operating margin: 1.2 percent

52. Operating EBIDA margin: 8.6x

53. Excess margin: 4.6 percent

54. EBIDA margin: 10.7 percent

AA rating

55. Operating revenue: $6 billion

56. Net patient revenue: $5.2 billion

57. Operating income: $44 million

58. Operating margin: 1.1 percent

59. Operating EBIDA margin: 6.2 percent

60. Excess margin: 3.8 percent

61. EBIDA margin: 8.9 percent

AA- rating

62. Operating revenue: $4.9 billion

63. Net patient revenue: $4 billion

64. Operating income: -$45.6 million

65. Operating margin: -0.9 percent

66. Operating EBIDA margin: 5.0 percent

67. Excess margin: 1.2 percent

68. EBIDA margin: 6.7 percent

A+ rating

69. Operating revenue: $3.1 billion

70. Net patient revenue: $2.7 billion

71. Operating income: $12.8 million

72. Operating margin: 0.4 percent

73. Operating EBIDA margin: 5.5 percent

74. Excess margin: 1.8 percent

75. EBIDA margin: 6.8 percent

A rating

76. Operating revenue: $3.6 billion

77. Net patient revenue: $3.1 billion

78. Operating income: -$31.1 million

79. Operating margin: -1.2 percent

80. Operating EBIDA margin: 4 percent

81. Excess margin: 0.3 percent

82. EBIDA margin: 5.4 percent

A- rating

83. Operating revenue: $2.5 billion

84. Net patient revenue: $2.2 billion

85. Operating income: $13.2 million

86. Operating margin: 0.5 percent

87. Operating EBIDA margin: 5.7 percent

88. Excess margin: 0.9 percent

89. EBIDA margin: 6.0 percent

Average adjusted expenses per inpatient day

Source: Kaiser State Health Facts, based on data accessed in 2021 and published in 2022.

90. Nonprofit hospitals: $3,013

91. For-profit hospitals: $2,296

92. State/local government hospitals: $2,742

Debt

Source: Fitch Ratings, data from nonprofit hospitals and health systems in 2022. The report was accessed July 2023.

93. Personnel cost as a percentage of total operating revenue: 54.3 percent

94. EBITDA margin: 7.3 percent

95. Maximum annual debt service as a percentage of revenues: 2.2 percent

96. Debt to EBITDA: 4.2x

97. Debt to capitalization: 34.2 percent

98. Capital expenditures as a percent of depreciation expense: 109.5 percent

99. Days in current liabilities: 69.6 days

100. Cash to adjusted debt: 143.4 percent