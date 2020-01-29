100 healthcare CFOs forecast revenue, profit for next 12 months

Most CFOs are forecasting only moderate increases in revenue and profit for 2020, according to a survey from accounting firm BDO.

For its survey "Treating Healthcare Distress," BDO asked 100 CFOs at provider organizations about their financial predictions for the next 12 months and whether revenue and profit will increase or decrease.



Here are seven possible financial outcomes BDO presented and the percentage of CFOs who said they expect the outcome:



51 percent or more increase in:

Revenue: 10 percent

Profit: 5 percent



26-50 percent increase in:

Revenue: 13 percent

Profit: 9 percent



10-25 percent increase in:

Revenue: 27 percent

Profit: 24 percent



1-9 percent increase in:

Revenue: 37 percent

Profit: 36 percent



No change in:

Revenue: 10 percent

Profit: 19 percent



1-9 percent decrease in:

Revenue: 3 percent

Profit: 6 percent



10-25 percent decrease in:

Revene: N/A

Profit: 1 percent



Review the full survey here.



More articles on healthcare finance:

Trump 'going to look' at Medicare cuts

Los Angeles hospital closes after purchase deal falls through

New Jersey health system owners allegedly embezzled millions as hospitals' debt swelled



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.