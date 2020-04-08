10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Boundary Community Hospital (Bonners Ferry, Idaho)

2. Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton, N.Y.)

3. Dominion Hospital (Falls Church, Va.)

4. Jackson County Memorial Hospital (Altus, Okla.)

5. Lovelace Regional Hospital (Roswell, N.M.)

6. Melissa Memorial Hospital (Holyoke, Colo.)

7. North Central Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

8. Salem (Mo.) District Hospital

9. Smith County Memorial Hospital (Smith Center, Kan.)

10. Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital

