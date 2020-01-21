10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Bellville (Texas) Medical Center

2. Bonner General Health (Standpoint, Idaho)

3. Butler (Pa.) Health System

4. Eastern Connecticut Health Network (Manchester)

5. HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

6. New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus, N.J.)

7. North Central Baptist Hospital-San Antonio

8. Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles, Wash.)

9. Sharon (Pa.) Regional Hospital

10. Southwest General Hospital (San Antonio)

More articles on healthcare finance:

Missouri hospital hit with class-action suit over failure to pay for employees' insurance

Nurses lose bid to keep Washington hospital open

Aggressive creditor forced hospital chain into bankruptcy, CEO says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.