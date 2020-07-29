7 hospitals hiring revenue cycle VPs

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking revenue cycle leaders during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Wash., seeks a system vice president of revenue cycle.

2. Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., seeks a vice president and CFO.

3. Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich., seeks a vice president of patient business services.

4. Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque, N.M., seeks a senior vice president and CFO.

5. Orlando (Fla.) Health seeks an assistant vice president and CFO.

6. The Bellevue (Ohio) Hospital seeks an executive vice president and CFO.

7. Bon Secours Mercy Health in Cincinnati seeks a vice president of compliance.

