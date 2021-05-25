10 health systems with strong finances

Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports and are listed in alphabetical order.

1. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with S&P. The health system has a leading market share and highly regarded reputation, particularly for its flagship hospitals that are affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, S&P said. The health system consistently has produced stable earnings and cash flow, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the credit rating agency.

2. Cleveland Clinic has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook from Moody's. The credit rating agency said the health system benefits from its reputation as an international brand, which will allow it to grow revenue outside of the Ohio market. Moody's said it maintains good cash flow margins and therefore very strong liquidity.

3. Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a strong financial profile and maintains high liquidity, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects the system to generate cash flows of approximately 7 percent in the years after fiscal 2021.

4. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a solid market position in four regions and strong financial metrics that support the rating. The credit rating agency said Novant Health's acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., will benefit the system financially and strategically in the long term.

5. OhioHealth has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook from Moody's. The credit rating agency said the health system has a leading market position with several growth opportunities in an attractive market and a favorable payer market that contributes to stability. Moody's also said OhioHealth's ongoing cost reductions and management discipline will continue to support strong margins and liquidity levels.

6. Rady Children's Hospital and Health Center in San Diego has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The credit rating agency said that Rady Children's has an extremely high market share in San Diego County and benefits from its status as a regional referral center for tertiary and quaternary pediatric services. The health system also has very strong liquidity, Moody's said.

7. Stanford (Calif.) Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The credit rating agency said the hospital has a broad reach and benefits, as it is a clinical destination for high-acuity services, a largely favorable service area and a close relationship with Stanford University. Fitch said it expects the health system's post-2021 EBITDA margin to be closer to its historical 11 percent operating margin.

8. Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich., has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The credit rating agency said the health system has a stable operating performance and strong balance sheet metrics. In particular, the system generated positive margins even without federal relief aid in fiscal year 2020. Moody's added that the health system will continue to benefit from a strong market share for patient care in western Michigan.

9. SSM Health in St. Louis has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The credit rating agency said it has a strong financial profile and a solid market presence in multiple states with no dependence on any one location. Fitch also said its expanding health plan is a credit positive.



10. Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Medicine has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The credit rating agency said the health system has high patient demand, strong margins and a leading market share in Birmingham. The credit rating agency expects UAB Medicine to generate strong cash flow in fiscal year 2021.