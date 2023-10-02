Will the EHR market remain competitive into 2024?

Several companies and vendors offer EHR systems and services, but companies such as Epic Systems and Oracle Cerner have historically dominated the market. Will this remain true in 2024?

Epic Systems continues to be the leader in the EHR hospital market share, with 83 hospitals joining its network in 2022, according to research from KLAS.

This brought in 14,330 beds into Epic's network, giving the vendor the biggest hospital market share, with nearly 36 percent of the acute care hospitals in the U.S. using its platform.

This gain is being attributed to Epic gaining traction with bigger systems. In 2023, the vendor has added 14 hospitals and health systems to its network, including Boston Children's, Pittsburgh-based UPMC and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

Meanwhile, Oracle Cerner brought in 22 hospitals in 2022 but lost 4,658 beds, according to KLAS. Despite this, Oracle Cerner had 24.9 percent of the hospital market share in 2022, with the gains being attributed to the vendor adding mostly small, standalone facilities to its portfolio during the year. Especially since the vendor offers niche EHR systems for smaller hospitals and practices.

In 2023, Oracle Cerner has gained the business of more than seven hospitals, including Gatesville, Texas-based Coryell Memorial Hospital, Philadelphia, Miss.-based Neshoba County General Hospital and Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health.

Meditech also had a sizable share of the hospital market share in 2022, with KLAS reporting the vendor accounting for 16.3 percent. The vendor's most notable achievements, according to its customers, include its integrated platform across ambulatory care and acute care, as well as its affordability.

In 2023, Meditech has gained six hospitals and health systems, including The Bellevue (Ohio) Hospital, Alliance, Neb.-based Box Butte General Hospital and Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System.

As EHR vendors compete by offering innovative features such as artificial intelligence integration and patient engagement tools, it will be those that can adapt and adopt that will continue to see gains, according to health system IT leaders.