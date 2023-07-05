6 hospitals opting for Meditech in 2023

Here are six hospitals and health systems switching to a Meditech EHR system in 2023, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 20:
- The Bellevue (Ohio) Hospital went live with its new EHR system, Meditech Expanse, on June 1.
- Alliance, Neb.-based Box Butte General Hospital went live with its new Meditech EHR system on May 1.
- Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers went live April 1 with a new $12 million Meditech EHR.
- Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System selected Meditech Expanse as its EHR system with the aim of helping it build a new inpatient smart hospital facility.
- Valentine, Neb.-based Cherry County Hospital and Clinics has chosen Meditech Expanse for its EHR.
- Amberwell Health Hiawatha (Kan.) and Amberwell Highland Clinic went live with a Meditech Expanse EHR system on Nov. 1.