10 hospitals switching to Epic in 2023

Here are 10 hospitals and health systems switching to Epic Systems in 2023, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 23:
- St. Peter's Health, based in Helena, Mont., spent $25 million to switch to an Epic EHR system.
- Kealakekua, Hawaii-based Kona Community Hospital and Kapaau, Hawaii-based Kohala Hospital went live with an Epic EHR system June 1.
- Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System will install Epic at Augusta (Ga.) University Health System as part of the $800 million Wellstar will invest in the system through a merger agreement.
- St. Louis-based Mercy is spending $6.5 million to install Epic at its recently acquired Perryville, Mo.-based Perry County Memorial Hospital.
- New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is moving from Allscripts to Epic Systems. Northwell said it will roll out the new Epic EHR system in phases, with the first go-live to occur in 2025.
- Regional Medical Center, based in Orangeburg, S.C., is switching from Oracle Cerner to Epic after its partnership with Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health.
- St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care transitioned from its Oracle Cerner EHR system to Epic Systems.
- Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital has rebranded as part of its integration with WVU Medicine and will move onto the Morgantown-based health system's Epic EHR.
- Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is moving to an Epic EHR system, stating that the transition will be a "multi-year journey" but will not affect patient care or staff workflows.