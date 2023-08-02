Missouri hospital to rebrand, transition to Epic

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth will be renamed and transition to an Epic EHR system as it enters into an affiliation with St. Louis-based Mercy, Southeast Missourian reported Aug. 2.

On Aug. 1, the health systems signed a contract to merge, pending customary closing conditions and third-party approvals.

Under the agreement, SoutheastHealth will be renamed, most likely to Mercy Southeast, according to Ken Bateman, SoutheastHealth's president and CEO.

SoutheastHealth will also get a new IT system and a medical records system.

"The intent is to put us on the Epic electronic medical records. That will be a huge lift for them to implement, but it will be a huge benefit for our clinical team," Mr. Bateman said.