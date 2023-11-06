Iowa hospital selects Epic

Washington County (Iowa) Hospital and Clinics, a 25-bed critical access hospital, is switching to Epic.

The hospital will begin the Epic install on Nov. 11. Washington County Hospital and Clinics is aiming for the new EHR to make it easier for patients to access their information on a single consolidated platform, according to a Nov. 1 Washington County Hospitals and Clinics news release.

The cost of the installation was not disclosed. Additionally, the hospital says that the Epic EHR will make it easier for patients to access their records from other local providers.