What Epic is doing to accelerate interoperability

Epic has been working on interoperability for years and announced new efforts in recent months.
Here are five moves from Epic regarding interoperability:
- In June 2022, Epic said it was planning to join the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, a new health information exchange framework, as an inaugural qualified health information network.
- The EHR vendor also collaborated with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, the Sequoia Project and others to build the principles and procedures of TEFCA.
- Matt Doyle, Epic's software development team lead, told Becker's during an interview in August that Epic is working on interoperability to allow individuals to access information and share with others.
- On Feb. 13, Epic received approval for onboarding to join the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement.
- On May 22, Epic announced that 23 hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies would be using its software to share health information with the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement.