UVM Medical Center's EHR restored after 25-day outage: 4 details

UVM Health Network in Burlington restored access to the UVM Medical Center EHR nearly four weeks after shutting down the system due to a cyberattack.



Four details:



1. The health system brought the inpatient and ambulatory site Epic EHR back online for UVM Medical Center and Central Vermont Medical Center, according to a Nov. 23 statement posted online.



2. The health system is still restoring the EHR for Porter Medical Center's ambulatory sites and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.



3. Staff reverted to paper records while the EHR was down, but now can record clinical orders again electronically.



4. The online portal and Epic's MyChart are still unavailable to patients. The UVM Health IT team is still working to fully restore IT systems.



