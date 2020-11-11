Cerner launches new messaging capabilities for patient portal

Cerner is rolling out new communication capabilities across its online patient portal to reduce administrative time for staff and boost consumer engagement.

Cerner teamed up with digital communication hub Well Health on the new features, which will pull from various systems and apps to help improve communication via text message between clinicians and patients, according to a Nov. 11 news release.

With the new capabilities, healthcare organizations can automate the delivery of critical health information, send flu shot reminders, reschedule appointments, schedule virtual visits and prompt patients to set up needed medical transportation.

Well Health's platform works to support patient and provider communication through their preferred channel, including texting, email, telephone and/or live chat.

