Kaiser EHR error breached patient billing info: 4 details

A coding error within Kaiser Permanente's EHR caused the health system to send bill-related mailings of some Georgia members to their dependents instead of the main policyholder, according to a statement from Kaiser Permanente.



Four details:



1. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente discovered the system sent mailings such as letters related to medical financial assistance to current or former dependents instead of the main policyholders in December 2019, according to the statement sent to Becker's Nov. 21.



2. The breached information included the policyholder's name, billing information and clinical information related to the billing.



3. After identifying the error, Kaiser Permanente corrected the issue to ensure it didn't happen again.



4. The incident affected 10,205 members, according to HHS.

