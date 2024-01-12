Oracle moves healthcare conference due to 'huge interest'

Oracle is moving the date and location of its upcoming healthcare conference because of "huge interest," the Nashville (Tenn.) Business Journal reported.

The Oracle Health Summit has been rescheduled from February to April 23 and will take place at the Conrad Nashville Hotel, according to the Jan. 11 story.

"Since opening registration, we have received huge interest in the program," Oracle wrote in an email obtained by the news outlet. "To make sure we can accommodate everyone and deliver the best possible experience, we are moving the event."

Oracle, which bought EHR vendor Cerner in 2022 for $28 billion, is expected to highlight its push into healthcare — and Nashville — at the summit, the Business Journal reported. Oracle Health chair David Feinberg, MD, recently called the city a "mecca of healthcare," while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison visited a nearby suburb to meet with scion of the family that started Nashville-based HCA Healthcare. Oracle is building a 70-acre, $1.35 billion campus in the city.