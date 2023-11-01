Larry Ellison visits HCA scion in Nashville area

When Larry met Bill, it made news in Nashville.

That was Larry Ellison, co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle, traveling to suburban Franklin, Tenn., for a forum held by Bill Frist, MD, scion of the family that started Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, according to the Nashville Business Journal. Mr. Ellison's company last year acquired the nation's second-largest EHR vendor, Cerner, for more than $28 billion.

Mr. Ellison was in town for the inaugural Frist Cressey Ventures Forum held at a luxury resort in Franklin, according to the Oct. 30 story. Dr. Frist, whose father and brother started HCA, co-founded the healthcare venture capital firm.

"(Mr. Ellison's) vision and passion for healthcare left the room awestruck and inspired," Dr. Frist wrote on his LinkedIn page after the event, the Business Journal reported. "He opened our eyes to how close we are to seeing transformative, life-changing, technological advances in health."

It also marked a meeting between the second- and third-richest families in healthcare, the news outlet noted. The event brought together "diverse leaders at (the) top of industries (because) great minds think differently," Dr. Frist posted on X. "We're colliding spaces — tech, logistics, music — to inspire better health."

Oracle declined to comment to the Business Journal, but the software giant is planning to build a 70-acre, $1.35 billion campus on Nashville's riverfront, at which Oracle Health will reportedly have a big presence.