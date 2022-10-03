Oracle implements changes to Cerner employee benefits

Oracle has changed some PTO benefits for certain Cerner employees who are classified as hourly, the Kansas City Business Journal reported Sept. 30.

Prior to Oracle acquiring Cerner, employees had access to flexible PTO, acquiring up to 25 days for those who had worked at the company for more than 10 years, but that will now change for hourly employees.

According to Oracle's benefits page, hourly employees with tenure of three years or less will receive 13 PTO days a year, and those with more than three years' tenure will receive 18.

Some employees took to Reddit to describe their dissatisfaction with the new benefits.

"Maybe this is a way to force people out of the door…voluntarily," one user wrote.

Oracle also sent out new offer letters for employees to sign.

This isn't the only change Oracle has made since acquiring the EHR company for $28.4 billion.

On June 8, an internal email from an Oracle executive was shared on Reddit and disclosed that the company would be renamed to Oracle Health.

In addition, Oracle would make three leadership changes to the EHR company, one of which included former Cerner President and CEO David Feinberg, MD, who would now serve as chair of Oracle Health.