Oracle Cerner internal email reveals EHR leadership shake up

An internal email from an Oracle executive shared on Reddit describes changes to the former Cerner EHR business, which was acquired by Oracle June 8.

Four things to know:

The EHR business will now be called Oracle Health.



Former Cerner president and CEO David Feinberg, MD, will become chair of Oracle Health.



Former chief client and services officer Travis Dalton, who led Cerner's government services, will take on the role of Oracle Health's general manager.



Jerome Labat, former chief technology officer, and other Cerner tech executives will report to Don Johnson, Oracle executive vice president, who will now oversee Oracle Health engineering.

An Oracle Cerner spokesperson confirmed the legitimacy of the Reddit post to Becker's and said the new executive titles will go into effect in the following months.