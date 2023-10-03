Oracle Cerner's place in the EHR market: 6 things to know

Here are six facts about Oracle Cerner's place in the EHR market.

1. Oracle Cerner is the second-largest U.S. EHR vendor by market share, with 24.9 percent of acute care hospitals and 25.8 percent of beds in 2022, according to KLAS Research.

2. While Oracle Cerner netted 99 U.S. hospital clients between 2017 and 2022, it lost 7,955 hospital beds during that time period, per KLAS.

3. Oracle Cerner lost 15 hospitals that were part of large systems (more than 10 hospitals) in 2022, all to Epic, while picking up 10 hospitals and losing nine that were part of small systems (between two and 10 hospitals), KLAS reported.

4. Oracle Cerner had 131 academic hospitals in 2022, accounting for 34 percent of the market, trailing only Epic, KLAS said. It lost one academic hospital last year.

5. So far this year, health systems that are switching their EHRs from Oracle Cerner include Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, Pittsburgh-based UPMC and Boston Children's Hospital, which are all streamlining their EHR operations with Epic.

6. Oracle Cerner contracted for the third-most foreign hospital beds in 2022 with 7,564, trailing only Dedalus and Softway Medical, though it was the leading U.S.-based vendor on that list, per KLAS.