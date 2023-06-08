Where Epic, Oracle Cerner, Meditech rank outside the US

While Epic continues to dominate the EHR vendor market in the United States, it ranks tenth outside the U.S., trailing its closest American competitor, Oracle Cerner, a June 8 KLAS Research report found.

Here is the non-U.S. EHR vendor market share (by number of hospital beds contracted in 2022), according to the report:

1. Softway Medical: 17,805

2. Dedalus: 9,436

3. Oracle Cerner: 7,564

4. CompuGroup Medical: 6,039

5. IQVIA: 5,803

6. MV: 4,309

7. Philips: 3,486

8. InterSystems: 2,876

9. System C: 2,706

10. Epic: 2,564

11. ezCaretech: 2,376

12. Maincare Solutions: 2,222

13. Meditech: 2,027