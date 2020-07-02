Epic in the past 30 days: 10 things to know

Epic has had a busy June that has included virtual implementations, new contracts and a partnership with a large payer.

Here are 10 updates on Epic from the past 30 days.

1. Vincennes, Ind.-based Good Samaritan's board of governors voted to expand its Epic EHR to the Samaritan Center, which contains its outpatient services. The vote occurred on June 25, and the transition is currently unbudgeted.

2. June marked the one-year anniversary of Epic partnering with Humana to expand interoperability and transparency between patients and providers. On June 22, the companies told Becker's that Epic and Humana are now working together on a feature that could reduce out-of-pocket costs for patients by helping clinicians understand which specialists are in-network for each patient's plan coverage.

3. Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Foundation Hospital completed a virtual Epic EHR implementation, the system announced on June 22. Carle Foundation said it saved around $65,000 in travel expenses by doing the implementation virtually.

4. On June 18, Alamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth said it would host its Epic EHR on a cloud platform from Virtustream, a Dell Technologies health IT business. The system announced in February it would implement the EHR across its 37 hospitals and hundreds of clinical locations in the next three years.

5. Epic partnered with Health Care Services Corp., a Chicago-based parent of five Blue Cross and Blue Shield health plans. The new Payer Platform will operate through Epic and serve as a two-way exchange of information between HCSC and in-network providers using Epic.

6. Northern Ireland signed a 10-year contract with Epic to design and implement its EHR system as part of a $374 million health records investment on June 10. The project is expected to generate 200 new jobs in the country.

7. On June 8, NorthShore University HealthSystem completed a precision medicine program that added patients' genetic testing information into its Epic EHR. The EHR now alerts clinicians of potential medication interactions.

8. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare reported it has invested $47 million into St. Francis Medical Center, a Lynwood, Calf.-based hospital that it acquired in bankruptcy court. The investment included an Epic EHR installation.

9. On June 2, Epic announced it was developing a software tool to help address racial disparities in birth outcomes. The tool will connect Black mothers' prenatal care processes with their social needs.

10. Ballad Health in Johnson City, Tenn., launched its Epic EHR outpatient clinics transition on June 1. The health system plans to integrate the technology for its inpatient hospitals as well in the coming months and Epic will provide virtual support.

