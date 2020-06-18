AdventHealth moves Epic EHR to cloud: 3 notes

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth will host its Epic EHR system on a cloud platform from Virtustream, a Dell Technologies health IT business, according to a June 18 news release.

Three notes:

1. AdventHealth announced in February that it will implement a multimillion-dollar Epic EHR across its 37 hospitals and hundreds of care locations over the next three years.

2. With Virtustream's cloud platform, AdventHealth aims to develop a more predictable cost model, boost security and compliance and improve end-user experience.

3. The health system will also use Virtustream's managed services offering to oversee the cloud platform transition and optimize workflows for caregivers.

