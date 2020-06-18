AdventHealth moves Epic EHR to cloud: 3 notes

Jackie Drees - Print  | 

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth will host its Epic EHR system on a cloud platform from Virtustream, a Dell Technologies health IT business, according to a June 18 news release. 

Three notes: 

1. AdventHealth announced in February that it will implement a multimillion-dollar Epic EHR across its 37 hospitals and hundreds of care locations over the next three years. 

2. With Virtustream's cloud platform, AdventHealth aims to develop a more predictable cost model, boost security and compliance and improve end-user experience. 

3. The health system will also use Virtustream's managed services offering to oversee the cloud platform transition and optimize workflows for caregivers. 

More articles on EHRs: 
Geisinger to implement EHR-agnostic tool for real-time COVID-19 surveillance
Northeast Georgia Health System extends Epic EHR access to nonprofit medical clinics
16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Epic, Cerner, Meditech talent

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers