Good Samaritan to implement Epic EHR for outpatient services: 3 details

The Vincennes, Ind.-based Good Samaritan Board of Governors voted to expand Epic EHR to the Samaritan Center, which contains the hospital's outpatient services, on June 25.



Four things to know:



1. The health system will transition from Medinformatix to Epic for their outpatient services medical record system at the Samaritan Center. The health system also aims to decrease prescribing errors with the switch.



2. Good Samaritan will rely on grant dollars to fund the EHR transition, which is currently unbudgeted. Samaritan Center expects initial implementation and licensing costs from Deaconess to hit $258,225, according to the report, and annual fees to be $100,000.



3. The Samaritan Center received the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion Grant, which means it will need to collect more data. The Epic EHR will support the center's data collection and implementation efforts.



4. The hospital also plans to purchase and implement new automated dispensing cabinets for its pharmacy, which is expected to save the hospital $120,534 in software upgrades and $142,500 in support fees. Good Samaritan anticipates the purchase will not exceed $1.5 million.



