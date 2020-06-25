9 HCA hospitals add smart infusion pump program to EHR

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare deployed Smiths Medical's wireless infusion pump programming across its EHR systems at nine HCA Capital Hospitals, according to a June 24 news release.

The medical device manufacturer's Medfusion 4000 wireless syringe infusion pump supports "smart pump programming," which allows clinician orders to be sent directly from the EHR to the pump to ensure the patient receives the correct medication, concentration and dose.

The smart pump programming operates with support from Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise, which is an initiative that uses data sharing standards such as Health Level 7 International to improve the way computer systems in healthcare share information.

The HCA hospitals that went live on the infusion pump programming are:

Chippenham Hospital (Richmond, Va.)

Johnston-Willis Hospital (Richmond, Va.)

Henrico Doctor's Hospital (Richmond, Va.)

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery (Blacksburg, Va.)

Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital

Reston (Va.) Hospital Center

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (Fredericksburg, Va.)

StoneSprings Hospital Center (Dulles, Va.)

Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional Hospital

