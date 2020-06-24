More than one-third of physicians feel EHR fatigue within first minute of use & 5 more notes from EHR studies

Here are key insights from six recent studies on EHRs:

1. More than one-third of physicians experience EHR fatigue within first minute of use: study: Click-heavy interfaces, multiscreen workflows and scrolling through pages of notes for information are some of the characteristics of EHR systems associated with burnout and fatigue.

2. How EHR usability affects physicians' patient, work-life interactions: study: While most physicians recognize the value the EHR brings to patient care, they also see the negative associations the tech brings to patient interactions and work-life integration.

3. Switching EHRs may cause 'significant drop' in patient satisfaction levels, Mayo Clinic researchers say: Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic experienced significant drops in patient satisfaction when it switched from a Cerner EHR to an Epic system in 2017-18.

4. More than 20% of patients say they've caught an error in EHR notes, study finds: Patient portals have helped increase patients' access to their healthcare data and clinical notes, but the tech has also shined a light on errors made in their medical records.

5. 40% of hospitals say public health agencies can't electronically receive COVID-19 data: More than 40 percent of hospitals report local, state and federal public health agencies are unable to electronically receive data, making it the most common barrier to public health reporting for the COVID-19 pandemic.

6. EHRs have slightly increased safety performance over the last decade: study: Over the past decade, hospital EHR systems' ability to detect harmful medication ordering errors has improved from 54 percent in 2009 to 66 percent in 2018.

