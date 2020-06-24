6 hospitals, health systems that recently completed virtual EHR go-lives

Here are six hospitals and health systems that recently completed virtual EHR go-lives with remote support due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Foundation Hospital deployed an Epic EHR in April with virtual support from the EHR vendor and Pivot Point Consulting.

2. Ballad Health launched an Epic EHR for its outpatient clinics on June 1 and plans to integrate the technology for its inpatient hospitals as well in the coming months. Epic provided virtual support during the go-live at the Johnson City, Tenn.-based health system.

3. Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cayuga Medical Center virtually implemented a Meditech EHR, choosing to complete the go-live with remote support rather than postponing due to the pandemic.

4. Mount Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford, Ariz., virtually deployed a Meditech EHR on May 1 after working with the EHR vendor to roll out virtual training.

5. Madera, Calif.-based Valley Children's Healthcare recently implemented a new Epic EHR with virtual support from Epic and Optimum Healthcare IT.

6. Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, Tenn., went live on Cerner's cloud-based CommunityWorks EHR system via virtual implementation on March 30. The hospital was Cerner's first virtual EHR deployment.

