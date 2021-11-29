Epic in the headlines: 7 November updates 

From expanding its collaboration with precision medicine unicorn Tempus to supporting new EHR go-lives, here are seven updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in November.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. The Supreme Court invited the acting solicitor general to share the government's views on a case involving Epic and Indian consultancy group Tata. In August 2020, a U.S. appeals court ruled that the $280 million in punitive damages Tata was previously ordered to pay Epic be reassessed.

2. Epic's MyChart patient portal is one of the most popular platforms providers use for telehealth visits, according to new research from GoodRx.

3. Tempus, an artificial intelligence-powered precision medicine company, and Epic teamed up to roll out large-panel genomic sequencing testing across the EHR giant's network.

4. Rochelle (Ill.) Community Hospital began a 10-month Epic EHR implementation.

5. The Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network completed the second phase of its Epic EHR implementation.

6. Having an active patient portal account is linked to a shorter average length of stay in the hospital for both COVID-19 patients and heart failure patients, according to a recent analysis of data from Epic's Health Research Network.

7. Some hospitals using Epic's sepsis alert system experienced an increased number of alerts in the weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic began compared to the months leading up, according to a Nov. 19 report published in JAMA Network Open.