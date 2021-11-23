Epic's sepsis model linked to alert fatigue after 43% increase at 24 hospitals amid COVID-19, study finds

Some hospitals using Epic's sepsis alert system experienced an increased number of alerts in the weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic began compared to the months leading up, according to a Nov. 19 report published in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers from Boston-based Mass General, Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Medical School, New York University Grossman School of Medicine and St. Louis-based Washington University School of Medicine examined the number of alerts generated by Epic's sepsis model at 24 hospitals in the months leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic to evaluate possible links to overalerting and the variation in alerts across the hospitals.



The hospitals, analyzed from Nov. 3, 2019, to April 25, 2020, were part of four health systems: the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, NYU Langone Health, Mass General Brigham in Boston and BJC HealthCare in St. Louis.

Five study insights: