Epic's sepsis model used at 100+ hospitals has conflicting results: 6 things to know

A new study from researchers at Cleveland-based MetroHealth found that Epic's sepsis warning system, which is used at hundreds of U.S. hospitals and health systems, is associated with administering antibiotics faster, according to an Aug. 20 study published in Critical Care Medicine.

To conduct the study, researchers analyzed the emergency department of an unnamed academic, safety-net health system from August to December 2019. Patients were randomized to standard sepsis care or standard care augmented by a flag in Epic's EHR and an EHR-based emergency department pharmacist notification.

