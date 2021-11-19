5 recent EHR contracts, go-lives

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Here are five organizations that announced plans to implement an EHR or deployed a new EHR in the past four weeks.
Editor's note: The organizations are listed in alphabetical order.
- The Coast Guard completed its nationwide Cerner EHR rollout, making it the first U.S. service unit to fully deploy the MHS Genesis system.
- Family Health Centers in Louisville, Ky., began transitioning to eClinicalWorks’ EHR.
- Rochelle (Ill.) Community Hospital began a 10-month Epic EHR implementation.
- Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health resumed its Epic EHR installation after a temporary pause amid the pandemic and has a new timeline for full implementation.
- The Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network completed the second phase of its Epic EHR implementation.