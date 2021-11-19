5 recent EHR contracts, go-lives

Here are five organizations that announced plans to implement an EHR or deployed a new EHR in the past four weeks.

Editor's note: The organizations are listed in alphabetical order.

  1. The Coast Guard completed its nationwide Cerner EHR rollout, making it the first U.S. service unit to fully deploy the MHS Genesis system.

  2. Family Health Centers in Louisville, Ky., began transitioning to eClinicalWorks’ EHR.

  3. Rochelle (Ill.) Community Hospital began a 10-month Epic EHR implementation.

  4. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health resumed its Epic EHR installation after a temporary pause amid the pandemic and has a new timeline for full implementation.

  5. The Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network completed the second phase of its Epic EHR implementation.

